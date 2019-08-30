Football

Everton advance in League Cup; Newcastle, Burnley out

Aug 30, 2019 06:00 am

Alex Iwobi's first Everton goal helped seal a 4-2 win at third-tier side Lincoln in the League Cup second round yesterday morning (Singapore time)

The Toffees progressed, but two other top-flight clubs - Burnley and Newcastle United - were dumped out at the first hurdle.

Burnley lost 3-1 to third-tier Sunderland, while Newcastle were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Leicester City, who had goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank for saving two spot-kicks.

The all-EPL tie at St James' Park had ended 1-1 in normal time, with Yoshinori Muto levelling for the Magpies after James Maddison scored for the Foxes. - AFP

LEAGUE CUP THIRD ROUND - SELECTED MATCHES:

Colchester v Tottenham, Preston v Man City,

MK Dons v Liverpool, Man United v Rochdale, Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield , Arsenal v Nottingham Forest.

