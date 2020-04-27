Everton 'appalled' by player's party in spite of Covid-19 measures
English Premier League side Everton said they are "appalled" by one of their players - reported to be striker Moise Kean - hosting a house party and contravening Covid-19 control measures implemented by the British government.
The Italian, 20, filmed himself hosting the party, reported the Daily Mirror on Saturday.
Everton issued a statement expressing their fury at the player's actions - but they did not name him - on a day when the death toll in hospitals in Britain passed the 20,000 mark.
Over 140,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Britain. - AFP
