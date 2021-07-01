Everton appoint former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as manager

English Premier League club Everton named Rafael Benitez as their new manager in a three-year deal yesterday, despite opposition from some fans as the Spaniard used to manage arch-rivals Liverpool.

Everton had been hunting for a new manager since Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to 10th in last season's EPL, returned to Real Madrid for a second spell.

"I believe this is a club that is going places," said Benitez, 61, on the club website.

"I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions."

Benitez irked Everton fans in 2007 when he called them a "small club" while he was managing Liverpool.

When reports surfaced that he may be taking over at Goodison Park - a stone's throw from Liverpool's Anfield home - some fans hung protest banners outside the Toffees' stadium.

Police said one banner near Benitez's family home in the area read: "We know where you live, don't sign".

Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said: "Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club."

Still revered by fans of Liverpool, Benitez managed the Reds from 2004-2010, winning the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup the following season. He also led Chelsea to the Europa League title in 2013 as their interim manager.

Following stints with Napoli and Real, Benitez returned to the EPL and took charge of Newcastle United who were staring at relegation in March 2016.

The club were eventually relegated to the second-tier Championship, but Benitez brought them back up the next season.

But friction between him and club owner Mike Ashley led to his departure in 2019.

Benitez joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional, but left in January citing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.