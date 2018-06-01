Everton appoint Silva as manager

Everton have appointed former Watford and Hull City boss Marco Silva as their new manager, the Merseyside club announced yesterday.

Silva, 40, replaces Sam Allardyce, who was sacked at the end of the season after six months in charge.

"Everton are a really ambitious club and that is what I want," said Silva. "Everybody knows Everton's history. When you are a club like Everton, you only have one solution - to aim to win...

"We must do everything to show in every game that we have ambition. That is what I want and we will show that every week."