Everton finally win at home

Everton avoided a third consecutive English Premier League home defeat as Kurt Zouma's header and a late goal by Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned them a flattering 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at a rainy Goodison Park on Sunday.

There were grumblings of discontent from the home fans as Everton were outplayed before the break.

However, Marco Silva's side improved after the interval to move to 10th, one point behind Leicester City and West Ham United.