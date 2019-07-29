Everton front-runners for Wilfried Zaha, after Arsenal’s Pepe deal

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed he is clueless about Wilfried Zaha's future at the English Premier club.

Earlier in the month, Arsenal tabled a £40 million (S$67.8m) offer for Zaha, who had also admitted his interest in joining the Gunners.

However, Palace rejected the offer as they value Zaha at £80m and are under no financial pressure to sell, with the player having four years left on his contract, the Mirror reported.

Now that Arsenal have agreed a £72m deal with French club Lille to sign 24-year-old winger Nicolas Pepe, it seems Zaha is less likely to depart for the Gunners, leaving Everton as the new favourites to land the Palace star.

The Merseyside club are in talks with Palace and set to bid £60m for the Ivory Coast international.

It is understood the Toffees are also willing to include a player in any potential deal with Palace for Zaha, who is keen to test himself at a new club after 4½years at Selhurst Park.

Although Everton are unable to offer European football, Zaha may well be attracted by the ambition of the club, who recently announced plans for a new £500m stadium which could seat up to 60,000 fans.

If a switch to Goodison Park fails to materialise, the 26-year-old could wait 12 months and join Chelsea next summer after the Blues reportedly expressed interest in a deal in 2020, the Metro reported.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hodgson said he is not sure what the future holds for Zaha, who has yet to return to the squad following his participation in the African Nations Cup.

"He's dealing with the chairman," Hodgson said after Palace's 5-0 friendly win over Bristol City on Saturday.

"The chairman's his link, they know each other very well and get on very well. Most of what's going on with Wilf is going on between him and the chairman and I can't enlighten you at all.

"What I know, you know. I know it through reading your websites and newspapers that this or that is happening, but I can't enlighten you at all."

Zaha scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the club last season and, at times, has almost single-handedly dragged the team away from the relegation places.