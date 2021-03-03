Everton manager Ancelotti says top-4 EPL finish would be a dream

Securing a top-four finish in the English Premier League this season would be a dream for Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti said, after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-0 home win over Southampton.

Everton are seventh in the table with 43 points after 25 games, two points below fourth-placed West Ham United who have played a game more, and will take on West Bromwich Albion on Friday morning (Singapore time).

"It will be a dream to be in the top four at the end of the season," said Ancelotti, after Richarlison's goal secured their first home league victory since Dec 19.

"We have to put all our effort into the game on Thursday to try to be there, it is a real possibility. There will be a big fight until the end of the season and we have to be pleased we can fight for that position.