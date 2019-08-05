Everton sign Juventus striker Moise Kean for $42m

Everton have signed Juventus striker Moise Kean, 19, on a five-year deal.

The Turin club said the transfer fee for the Italy international was 27.5 million euros (S$42m), payable in three financial years, with 2.5 million euros to be added, if certain conditions were met.

Kean said: "I was convinced to sign because Everton are a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the club, they have big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve."

Kean, who recorded six goals in last season's Serie A as Juventus won their eighth straight league title, has also scored twice for Italy in three appearances since making his debut last year.

Everton manager Marco Silva said: "Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old.

"He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions."

Kean is their fifth signing for the new season after midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.