Everton up to sixth after 3-2 win over Fulham
Everton's in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a brace and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his first goal for the club as they beat Fulham 3-2 to return to winning ways in the English Premier League yesterday.
The Toffees, who had lost three straight matches previously, moved up to sixth in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Southampton.
In last night's other match, West Ham United beat Sheffield United 1-0. - REUTERS
