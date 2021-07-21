Everton suspend unnamed first-team player

Everton have suspended an unnamed first-team player pending a police investigation, the English Premier League club said yesterday without providing any further details about the case.

"The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," the Toffees added in a statement on their website.

Everton, who appointed former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager last month, are preparing for the new season after finishing 10th in the previous campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees are due to fly to the US today to take part in the Florida Cup in Orlando.

They will meet Colombian side Millonarios next Monday before facing either Arsenal or Inter Milan three days later.

Yesterday, Everton announced the signing of winger Andros Townsend, 30, who had left Crystal Palace after his contract expired.

They are also closing in on winger Demarai Gray and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.