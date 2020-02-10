Everton targeting Europa League spot: Carlo Ancelotti

Everton should be targeting Europa League football next season, said manager Carlo Ancelotti after the Toffees renaissance continued with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park lifted Everton up to seventh and within five points of the top four in the English Premier League. Christian Benteke scored for Palace.

Everton have won five and drawn two of their eight league games since Ancelotti took charge last December.

"Since I arrived, the team did a fantastic job. Now we have a possibility to think about the Europa League," Ancelotti told BT Sport.

Ex-Everton boss Sam Allardyce boss praised Richarlison, who has three goals in his last five EPL games, saying on BT Sport: "Richarlison is turning into one of the best players up front in the Premier League."

Palace, meanwhile, are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson's men still have a six-point lead over the bottom three, but have not won in eight games and just once in the EPL since early December. - AFP

