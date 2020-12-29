Everton v Manchester City postponed due to Covid-19
Everton's English Premier League match at home to Manchester City, which was scheduled for this morning (Singapore time), has been called off due to fresh Covid-19 cases reported at City, the clubs announced.
City returned a number of new positive cases for Covid-19 after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.
Earlier this month, Newcastle United's game against Aston Villa was postponed after five players and two staff members tested positive. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now