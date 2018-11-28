Everything needs to click for PSG to win Champs League: Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's teenage superstar Kylian Mbappe has said that, for all the Qatar-owned club's huge investments in recent years, they will need the breaks to fall their way if they are to finally fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League.

The French giants face Liverpool in a crunch group game at the Parc des Princes tomorrow morning (Singapore time), when a defeat could end their hopes of even reaching the knockout rounds, unthinkable for a club with their ambitions.

They may have won all 14 Ligue 1 games this season under new coach Thomas Tuchel - meaning a successful defence of the domestic title is inevitable - but PSG underperformed in a 3-2 defeat in Liverpool.

Two draws against Napoli followed, and now another defeat against Juergen Klopp's side and a win for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade at the same time would send PSG packing.

"We have struggled a bit so far, but we are still in the running and we have our fate in our own hands. I think that in order to win a competition you need things to click into place," Mbappe said in an interview with AFP.

"There are games in which you think, at first sight, that nothing unusual is going to happen.

"And then there is maybe a little moment in the game - it can be a half, or a spell in which you are on top - and your team grows in confidence and things go in your favour, to take you far in a competition like this."

It is not just on the field that PSG need things to go their way, with Tuchel currently sweating on the fitness of both Mbappe and Neymar for tomorrow's game.

Mbappe came off with a shoulder injury during France's friendly against Uruguay last week, while Neymar hurt his groin playing for Brazil the same night. Both players watched from the stands as PSG laboured to a 1-0 win over Toulouse at the weekend.

An injury to Neymar cost PSG dear against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, and they will be desperate to have both players fit.

Mbappe, meanwhile, knows exactly what it takes at this level, having starred in France's glorious World Cup campaign in Russia, scoring in the 4-2 final win over Croatia.

He also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with Monaco two seasons ago.

In contrast, PSG endured four consecutive quarter-final exits before back-to-back last-16 losses in the last two seasons.

But Mbappe - who turns 20 next month - believes PSG can learn from France's campaign in Russia, and sees their 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16 as a reference point.

"At the World Cup, during the group stage, nobody thought we would go on to win it," said the forward.