Evra denies being a homophobe

Patrice Evra has hit back at accusations of homophobia after Paris Saint-Germain blasted the former France captain for calling the Ligue 1 club "a bunch of queers" in the aftermath of their Champions League exit to Manchester United.

PSG condemned Evra's use of the French word "pede", a derogatory term for homosexuals, to describe the Parisians, but the 37-year-old claimed his comments had been twisted by the French media.

"I am not homophobic. I love everybody. So if I offend or hurt someone, I already apologised," Evra said on Twitter.