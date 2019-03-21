Evra denies being a homophobe
Patrice Evra has hit back at accusations of homophobia after Paris Saint-Germain blasted the former France captain for calling the Ligue 1 club "a bunch of queers" in the aftermath of their Champions League exit to Manchester United.
PSG condemned Evra's use of the French word "pede", a derogatory term for homosexuals, to describe the Parisians, but the 37-year-old claimed his comments had been twisted by the French media.
"I am not homophobic. I love everybody. So if I offend or hurt someone, I already apologised," Evra said on Twitter.
"I will never judge anyone. Only God can judge me." - AFP
