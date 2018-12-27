Football

Ex-Atletico Flores coach joins CSL team Shanghai Shenhua

Dec 27, 2018 06:00 am

Former Watford, Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss Quique Sanchez Flores has been named head coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) Shanghai Shenhua.

Shenhua issued a statement welcoming the Spaniard and his coaching team, who are due to arrive in Shanghai tomorrow.

"(We) hope they will get familiar with the team as soon as possible through winter training, instil their football techniques and tactics in the players and help the young players in the team grow faster," Shenhua said in a post on Chinese social media outlet Weibo. - REUTERS

Fulham thwarted at the death
Football

Fulham thwarted at the death

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football