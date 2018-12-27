Ex-Atletico Flores coach joins CSL team Shanghai Shenhua
Former Watford, Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss Quique Sanchez Flores has been named head coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) Shanghai Shenhua.
Shenhua issued a statement welcoming the Spaniard and his coaching team, who are due to arrive in Shanghai tomorrow.
"(We) hope they will get familiar with the team as soon as possible through winter training, instil their football techniques and tactics in the players and help the young players in the team grow faster," Shenhua said in a post on Chinese social media outlet Weibo. - REUTERS
