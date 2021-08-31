Ex-Blues strikers Giroud and Abraham on target

Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both got off the mark in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the former Chelsea men helped their new teams AC Milan and AS Roma to comfortable victories.

France forward Giroud, who was not picked for Les Bleus' upcoming World Cup qualifiers, bagged a brace in a 4-1 win over Cagliari at the San Siro while Abraham scored in a 4-0 rout at promoted Salernitana.