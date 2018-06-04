Ex-coach spoils Iceland's party

Former coach Lars Lagerback spoiled Iceland's pre-World Cup party in Reykjavik by steering his Norway side to a 3-2 victory, thanks to late goals from Joshua King and Alexander Sorloth in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Set to become the smallest nation to compete at the World Cup when they make their debut in Russia, Iceland went behind in the 15th minute but Alfred Finnbogason put them back level after he converted a penalty on the half-hour mark.