Ex-Fifa chief Sepp Blatter handed new six-year ban

Fifa banned its former president Sepp Blatter until 2028 yesterday, after handing him a new suspension of six years and eight months for receiving huge bonuses.

Former Fifa secretary-general Jerome Valcke also had his existing suspension extended by the same length.

The new bans will come into force when the current ones on Blatter and Valcke for corruption end in October this year and October 2025 respectively.

Fifa's Ethics Committee said it had also fined each man one million Swiss francs (S$1.4m).

Blatter received 23m Swiss francs in "extraordinary bonuses" linked to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as well as the Confederations Cup tournament in Brazil that preceded it, the committee said.

Valcke, the 60-year-old Frenchman who was Blatter's right-hand man during his 17-year reign at the head of football's world governing body, received 30m Swiss francs over the same period.

Fifa said Blatter and Valcke had violated the Code of Ethics by "offering and accepting gifts or other benefits" and through "abuse of position".

"This is a painful and incomprehensible blow on the neck," Blatter said in comments released by his spokesman.

"The Ethics Committee in its current form has nothing to do with an independent body - it is much more the extended arm of the Fifa president and not much more than a 'parallel-justice'."

Blatter, who is recovering in a rehabilitation clinic in the Valais Alps after heart surgery last December, was banned for eight years by the committee in 2015, but that was later cut to six years.