Ex-Japan coach Halilhodzic sues JFA for 1 cent
Lawyers for sacked Japan football coach Vahid Halilhodzic filed a legal claim against his former employers yesterday, claiming "damage to reputation and honour" and seeking compensation - of one yen (S$0.01).
The Franco-Bosnian was unceremoniously given the boot by the Japan Football Association last month, prompting an angry backlash from his legal team, who slammed the decision as a case of wrongful dismissal.
Attorney Lionel Vincent has demanded an explanation and apology. "It's not about money for Vahid," he said. "He got Japan to the World Cup... He's deeply hurt and feels betrayed." - AFP
