Ex-Japan coach Halilhodzic sues JFA for 1 cent

Lawyers for sacked Japan football coach Vahid Halilhodzic filed a legal claim against his former employers yesterday, claiming "damage to reputation and honour" and seeking compensation - of one yen (S$0.01).

The Franco-Bosnian was unceremoniously given the boot by the Japan Football Association last month, prompting an angry backlash from his legal team, who slammed the decision as a case of wrongful dismissal.