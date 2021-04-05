Ex-Lion M. Kumar dies at 69

M. Kumar - the former Singapore midfielder who was dubbed the "Ferret" for his ball-winning abilities for the national football team in the 1970s - died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Noted for his courage and tough tackling, Kumar was among the pride of Lions who filled the National Stadium to the brim during the Malaysia Cup days.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter and five grandchildren. The wake is held at 41 Lentor Street. The cortege will leave at 5pm today for Mandai Crematorium.