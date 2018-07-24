EX-Portugal boss Bento sacked
Ex-Portugal manager Paulo Bento has been sacked as coach of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan, after failing to improve their football fortunes since taking charge in December.
"After friendly negotiations, the club and Mr Paulo Bento have agreed: with immediate effect (he) will no longer serve as the head coach of Chongqing," a team statement said.
Chongqing finished last season in 10th place in the 16-team CSL. But they are 12th in the table and Saturday's 2-1 win at Tianjin Teda - only their fourth in 13 league matches - was not enough to save his job. - AFP
