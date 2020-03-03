Ex-referee says Everton’s late goal against United should have stood

The ball trickles into goal, as Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, while on the ground and in front of Man United goalkeeper David de Gea, shifts to avoid touching the ball.

Former English Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg said Dominic Calvert-Lewin's disallowed goal in Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday should have stood.

Calvert-Lewin, whose opener was cancelled out by United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the first half, thought he had won the game in stoppage time with an effort that deflected off Harry Maguire, but the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was on the floor after an initial shot, was deemed to have been in an offside position and in United goalkeeper David de Gea's line of sight when the ball rolled in.

Clattenburg said that, while it was an incredibly difficult decision for the match officials and VAR, he would have allowed the goal to stand.

"When Calvert-Lewin got his effort away, Sigurdsson was in an offside position. But the Everton midfielder did not touch the ball," said Clattenburg in his column for the Daily Mail.

"So was he in de Gea's line of vision? The goalkeeper had full view of the ball when Calvert-Lewin took his shot and only the deflection off Maguire left him with no chance of making a save.

"Therefore, I would have let it stand. VAR must have deemed Sigurdsson was interfering with de Gea's vision to give offside."

However, another ex-EPL referee Dermot Gallagher felt the right call was made.

"It is the right call," he told Premier League Productions.

"When you see the angle from behind the goal, he is clearly in his line of vision. Also, as the ball travels in, he pulls his foot away, so those things taken into account, VAR referee Jon Moss is totally right to disallow it."

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin was left perplexed with the decision.

"Fair enough, he's in an offside position, but it takes a deflection. The keeper is going the other way and Sigurdsson has got his legs out of the way. The keeper is never going to save the ball, so I'm not sure what it is," the 22-year-old said.

"It's a goal, but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?"

There still was an emotional end to the game, as Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after approaching referee Chris Kavanagh at the final whistle.

"The (disallowed) goal was a borderline situation," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

"The referee said that Gylfi was offside but, in our opinion, he did not affect the vision of de Gea. It is difficult to decide..."

The red card means Ancelotti is in line for a touchline ban for Everton's next match against his former club Chelsea.

"I hope not because I did not disrespect the referee, he knows this," said the Italian.

"If I have to be banned... It is not a big problem, honestly, we will prepare well for the game."