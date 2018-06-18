Expect a different Belgium to four years ago

As Belgium prepare to kick off their World Cup against debutants Panama tonight, expect to see a different Red Devils side from four years ago in Brazil, or even two years ago at the European Championship.

They bowed out in the quarter-finals on both occasions, but things could be different in Russia.

GROUP G BELGIUM PANAMA

Belgium sense that this is their time, the golden generation know that this is their unique opportunity to win the nation's first World Cup.

The team's key players are at the right age - Thibaut Courtois is 26, Toby Alderweireld is 29, Jan Vertonghen is 31, Kevin de Bruyne is 26, Eden Hazard is 27 and Romelu Lukaku is 25. All of them have at least 50 caps each and play at the highest level of club football.

Of the players who are likely to start against Panama, only wing-backs Thomas Meunier and Yannick Carrasco, as well as stand-in centre-back Dedryck Boyata have less than a half a century of appearances for their country.

Coach Roberto Martinez recently said his team need to know how to "suffer", because that is the difference between a good team and a winning team.

I think his team are ready to become a winning team. For a good few years now, it has been established that Belgium are a good side - teams knew that if you let them play, the Red Devils would probably win.

But I think the team has added something to their repertoire since the last two major tournaments.

They now look experienced enough to know how to handle situations that don't go their way - like conceding first or going down to 10 men. I believe Belgium now have a fighting and winning spirit.

A good example is the video clip that has been making the rounds where de Bruyne flies in with a crunching tackle on Adnan Januzaj during a Belgium training session.

Martinez says that intensity even during training shows the "winning feeling in the group", and I think he is right.

I believe you play the way you train, and if Belgium train like that, I'm looking forward to watching them play.

While de Bruyne has no problems dishing out crunching tackles, he has admitted that teammate Hazard will have to keep his cool because he will inevitably be targeted by opposition players.

Short of the Chelsea man getting injured as a result of that kind of attention, I don't think teams targeting Hazard will be that bad for Belgium.

The playmaker is a great example of how Belgium have matured since the last World Cup. He is targeted so often now at club level that he knows how to use that to his team's advantage.

I feel especially over the last season, Hazard has become increasingly clever tactically - he knows where to move and drag his markers to open up space for his teammates. And when you leave space for the likes of de Bruyne, Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Meunier and Carrasco , you'll be in trouble.

Michel Sablon, the Football Association of Singapore's technical director, was talking to Dilenjit Singh. He was part of Belgium's coaching staff at three World Cups, including 1986, when they finished fourth. The former Belgian FA technical director is credited for developing the blueprint that produced Belgium's current golden generation of footballers.

PREDICTIONS

Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett: Belgium to win 4-0

Belgium have quality throughout the team and on the bench. Romelu Lukaku enjoys scoring against lesser

opponents and Panama are just that.

Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman: Belgium to win 3-0

Belgium simply have too much quality and Panama will have a match to forget on their World Cup debut.

One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert: Belgium to win 2-0

Even without Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen, Belgium will be far too good for debutants

Panama. Expect Lukaku to continue his impressive scoring record.