FA Cup final in May could welcome more than 10,000 fans

The FA Cup final at London's Wembley Stadium in May and next month's World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield are among a group of events being lined up as pilots to pave the way for the return of large crowds to stadiums this summer.

The pilot events will help the British government make decisions on stage four of the country's easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which will begin no earlier than June 21.

Decisions on the number of spectators allowed are yet to be taken, but the FA Cup final on May 15 could welcome more than the 10,000 that are set to be allowed into large outdoor venues from May 17 under the third stage of the plan.

"These test events will be crucial in finding ways to get fans and audiences back in safely without social distancing," said Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in a statement.

"We want to get the people back to enjoying what they love... These are important steps towards the safe and special summer we all crave."