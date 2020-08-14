FA Cup replays scrapped to help ease fixture pile-up

The FA Cup will not have replays for the 2020-21 season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 crisis, England's Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

Next season's competition is scheduled to begin on Sept 1 - only a month after the 2020 final - with the showpiece match at Wembley set for May 15, 2021.

The FA added that the prize fund would return to 2017-18 levels because of the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, after two seasons of record payment levels.