FA Cup replays scrapped to help ease fixture pile-up
The FA Cup will not have replays for the 2020-21 season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 crisis, England's Football Association (FA) said yesterday.
Next season's competition is scheduled to begin on Sept 1 - only a month after the 2020 final - with the showpiece match at Wembley set for May 15, 2021.
The FA added that the prize fund would return to 2017-18 levels because of the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, after two seasons of record payment levels.
Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea in the 2020 final on Aug 1 for a record-extending 14th triumph in the competition. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now