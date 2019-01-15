Fabregas helps Monaco draw

Cesc Fabregas got off to a positive start in his debut for struggling Ligue 1 side Monaco after his side gained a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Marseille at a tumultuous Stade Velodrome yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Fabregas, who joined the Principality club from Chelsea on Friday, struck a composed figured in the midfield as Thierry Henry's side recovered from a shaky start to earn a point thanks to Youri Tielemans' leveller six minutes before the break.

Fabregas' arrival was the third this month, after Naldo and Fode Ballo-Toure.