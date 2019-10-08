Facing Liverpool next is perfect for us, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's next English Premier League match - against Liverpool on Oct 20 - is the "perfect" game for the Red Devils to bounce back, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arch-rivals' fortunes have been in stark contrast this season. With only nine points from eight matches, United have got off to their worst start in 30 years.

They are 15 points behind Juergen Klopp's European champions, who have extended their perfect start to eight matches.

But Solskjaer insists that the blockbuster fixture will bring the best out of his men.

"That's a perfect game for us," Solskjaer said, after their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, following a winner by 18-year-old debutant Matthew Longstaff.

"The international break is also at the perfect time because their heads need a bit of airing."

But the Norwegian admitted that the Red Devils face an uphill task to finish in the top six.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said it was the worst moment for the club since he joined in 2011. Asked what was missing, the Spaniard said: "Everything."

With the win, Newcastle moved out of the bottom three and are only a point behind the Red Devils.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce had never won as a manager against his old club but did so at the 23rd time of asking.