Fair to award Reds the EPL title if we can't resume season: Guendogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan said it would only be "fair" for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guendogan told German broadcaster ZDF that Liverpool deserved to be crowned champions, given their massive 25-point lead over second-placed City, the current holders.

"For me, that would be okay, yes," Guendogan said, when asked whether Liverpool, who need just two more wins to secure their first top-flight title for 30 years, should be crowned champions if the season could not be completed.

"You have to be fair as a sportsperson," he added, while conceding that it was a difficult decision for football authorities given the impact that the cancellation of the season would have at both ends of the table.

"There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn't be nice if it was cancelled now," he said.

"On the other hand, for clubs who aren't doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them."