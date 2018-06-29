Fans call for Son to be exempted from military service

South Korea will for the first time allow conscientious objectors to do some form of community service, instead of the two years of military service that all men have to do.

South Korea's military service system has been in the international spotlight this week after the country's football fans called for their star player, Son Heung Min, to get an exemption from his service.

The Ministry of Defence has said Son must do his military service but, in the first hint of reform of the strict system, the ministry said yesterday that, for the first time, conscientious objectors would soon be allowed to do alternative service.

"The ministry has been reviewing alternatives that cannot be abused by men wishing to avoid serving in the military," the ministry said in a statement.

Anyone refusing military service without a good reason can be jailed for up to three years, which up until now, conscientious objectors have had to face.

But South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled yesterday that there was a need for an alternative for men who refuse to serve, while also ruling that objecting to serve was a clear violation of the constitution.

The cries from the public for exemption grew louder yesterday after their national team exacted World Cup revenge on Germany on Wednesday.

While the astonishing 2-0 win over the defending champions came in the group stage rather than the semi-finals (the stage at which South Korea were ousted by the Germans 16 years ago), it tasted no less sweet.

South Korean players swept the most-searched terms on major portals and dozens of online petitions were launched on the presidential website, urging Moon Jae In to exempt star players, including Tottenham Hotspur forward Son and goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo, from their military service.

"They gave us so much hope," said one petitioner.