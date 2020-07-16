Fans can watch 4 games a day during World Cup 2022

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed yesterday.

With the relatively short travel distances for the venues in and around Doha, it could be possible for fans who travel to the 32-team tournament to attend multiple games each day.

The early games will kick off at 1pm local time or 6pm (Singapore time) with the fourth match starting at 3am (Singapore time).

The tournament's opening game on Nov 21 will be at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.