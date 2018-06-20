Fans find there are two Rostovs

A group of Swiss World Cup fans booked a hotel in the wrong Russian city, confusing Rostov-on-Don, where Switzerland played Brazil on Sunday, with Rostov Veliky, which is 1,281km away.

Russian media reported that the fans called police when they could not find the hotel, having found the same street name as in the World Cup host city.

"Our translator told them they were confused in the difficulties of translating Russian geographical names, and that they booked a hotel in Rostov Veliky," local police said on Monday.

Rostov's police press service told Russian media it has employed professional translators and volunteers who speak Spanish, English, Arabic and French for the period of the World Cup.

It added that it helped the confused fans find accommodation.