Fans urged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after Champs League final

All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal's northern region health authority said on Sunday.

In the days leading up to the final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday morning (Singapore time), big crowds of English fans, who were largely maskless and did not observe social distancing, took over Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans.

Some 16,500 fans were allowed into the Estadio do Dragao but many others travelled to Porto to support their teams from the sidelines. After Chelsea's 1-0 victory, their ecstatic fans celebrated in Porto's streets.

There has been concern in Portugal that the event could lead to a rise in infections after authorities relaxed Covid-19 rules for the match, but also due to the highly contagious variant spreading in parts of England after first being identified in India.

All fans had to present a negative Covid-19 test on arrival.

Portugal is on the British government's "green" list, allowing tourists to visit the country without quarantining on their return.

In a statement, the regional health authority (ARS Norte) said those who were in fan zones or around areas where celebrations took place should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and loss of taste or smell.