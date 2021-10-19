Fati stars for Barca on return to starting XI
Ansu Fati marked his first start in almost a year by scoring one goal and creating another, as Barcelona came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 in La Liga at the Nou Camp yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The victory moved Ronald Koeman's side up to seventh in the table on 15 points, five behind league leaders Real Sociedad but with a game in hand.
Jose Gaya opened the scoring for Valencia after just five minutes. Fati and Memphis Depay replied before the break for Barca and Philippe Coutinho added a late goal. - REUTERS
