FC Seoul fined S$116,000 for using sex dolls to fill empty seats

South Korea's K-League said yesterday its disciplinary committee has imposed a 100 million won (S$116,000) fine on FC Seoul for using sex dolls to fill empty seats in their stadium during a match on Sunday.

"The disciplinary committee decided to take heavy disciplinary action considering the graveness of the incident, caused by the 'real doll', that has greatly insulted and hurt female and family fans and to prevent similar incidents going forward," the K-League said in a statement.

The club apologised on Monday, saying they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier, though adding they were not aware the dolls were "adult products".

Though the incident was not intended, it was possible to distinguish the dolls from ordinary mannequins and the club made a serious mistake by not removing them when they had enough time before the game started, the K-League added.