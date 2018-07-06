Fellaini is Belgium’s secret weapon

Belgium have a secret weapon against Brazil, and he's unlikely to even start their quarter-final tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

In fact, he has started only one World Cup match - the final group game against England, but for me, he was the best player on the pitch.

Compared to stars like Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini fades into the background.

But I believe that against the five-time world champions, he can come off the bench and come to the fore.

It is no surprise that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said in the lead up to Brazil that his side "will need power".

Having starred against England and come off the bench to score in their 3-2 last-16 comeback win over Japan, some have taken Martinez's comments to mean that Fellaini will start against Brazil.

But I think the power Belgium's boss seeks will be from the bench - I anticipate the only change to his first XI being Nacer Chadli replacing Yannick Carrasco, who was disappointing against the Samurai Blue.

I feel Dries Mertens - who came off for Fellaini against Japan - will keep his place against Brazil, but if he doesn't perform, expect to see Martinez make the same substitution.

It doesn't matter if Belgium are leading or losing, their secret weapon is handy in both situations.

If the Red Devils are chasing the game, he offers a good Plan B of power and aerial threat in attacking areas.

If Belgium are leading and Martinez wants to shore things up in midfield, Fellaini has the defensive skills for that task too.

