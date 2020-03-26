Fenerbahce player and employee hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms

Turkish club Fenerbahce said yesterday that one of their players and a member of its medical staff had been sent to hospital for coronavirus tests after showing symptoms during a team testing.

Last week, Turkey became one of the last countries to suspend its sports leagues, taking the decision after growing pressure from clubs, players and coaches.

Turkey had also come under international pressure to postpone competitions after the vast majority of European football leagues, and others globally, shut down.

The death toll from the outbreak in Turkey rose to 44 late on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Turkey rose by 343 to 1,872.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said their entire team had been tested for the virus yesterday.

"Our player and the medical staff member were sent to the hospital for further tests and treatment," the club said.

POSITIVE

Fenerbahce's statement comes just two days after Fatih Terim, the coach of their bitter rivals Galatasaray, said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated in hospital.