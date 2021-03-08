Fergie feared for his memory & voice after brain haemorrhage in 2018
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said he feared losing his memory and voice after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018.
The 79-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, needed emergency surgery and spent several days in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital.
"One of the first things I said the day after the operation was (about) my memory," Ferguson said after the premiere of a documentary about him at the Glasgow film festival on Saturday.
"The next week... I lost my voice. I couldn't get a word out and it was absolutely terrifying.
"Everything was going through my mind - is my memory going to be back? Am I ever going to speak again?
The Scotsman said he worked with a speech therapist and his voice returned after 10 days.
"I realised, having gone through all that, my memory was fine," he said. - REUTERS
