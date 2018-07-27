Fergie thanks medics, humbled by well-wishers

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson thanked medics for saving his life and said he felt humbled by the huge outpouring of sympathy in his first public comments since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

The 76-year-old Scot, who remained in intensive care for several days after surgery, praised medical staff in a video message released by the club.

"Hello. Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals," said a healthy-looking Ferguson, whose speech appeared to have been affected a little.

"Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much."

Ferguson, who stepped down after winning his 13th English Premier League title in 2013, said both the care he received and the global reaction to his predicament had touched him deeply.