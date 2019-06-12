Ferland Mendy will join Real Madrid, says Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps said yesterday that Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy will be joining Real Madrid.

Spanish media reports said Real had agreed a fee of 55 million euros (S$85m) for Mendy, who has made 79 appearances for Lyon since moving from Le Havre in 2017.

"Two years ago, he was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid," Deschamps said.

"He can play on either side and his development is stunning."

Real declined to comment.

Mendy, 24, would become the Spanish giants' fourth major purchase of the transfer window, after the signings of forwards Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic plus defender Eder Militao.