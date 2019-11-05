Ferrari hit back at Max Verstappen's claims
Ferrari has hit back at Max Verstappen's "cheating" claims made against the Italian team following the United States Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who finished third behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and newly crowned six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, said Ferrari had lost their previous speed because they had been stopped from cheating by an official technical directive.
Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto said: "I read and I heard a lot of comments this weekend about a technical directive and the impact on our cars...
"It is the type of comments that are completely wrong in the sport... I think everybody should be a bit more cautious." - AFP
Bowling action at Temasek Club
Singapore's top bowlers will be competing for honours at the 50th Singapore National Championships and National Youth Championships from tomorrow to Nov 16 at the SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range bowling centre.
Those in action at the annual event include SEA Games-bound keglers - the women's team of Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, Shayna Ng and New Hui Fen, and the men's quartet of Muhd Jaris Goh, Cheah Ray Han, Basil Ng and Alex Chong.
Entry is free. Fans can also take part in a contest where they stand to win attractive prizes if they pick the correct winner.
For more information, go to singaporebowling.org.sg
Warriors duo recalled to Lions squad
Warriors FC strikers Khairul Nizam and Sahil Suhaimi have earned recalls to the national football squad who will face Yemen in a World Cup qualifier in Muharraq, Bahrain, on Nov 19.
Sahil's last appearance in a Singapore shirt came in 2016 while Nizam, who scored a double in the Warriors' 4-3 loss to Tampines Rovers in last Saturday's Komoco Motors Singapore Cup final, last featured for the Lions in March.
The duo are among four changes to last month's squad.
Left-back Shakir Hamzah has also returned to the squad, having recovered from injury, while Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida has handed a maiden call-up to Home United fullback Iqram Rifqi, 23.
The Lions will play Qatar in a friendly in Doha on Nov 14 before facing Yemen, who have to play their home match in neutral territory due to an ongoing civil war.
