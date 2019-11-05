Ferrari hit back at Max Verstappen's claims

Ferrari has hit back at Max Verstappen's "cheating" claims made against the Italian team following the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who finished third behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and newly crowned six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, said Ferrari had lost their previous speed because they had been stopped from cheating by an official technical directive.

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto said: "I read and I heard a lot of comments this weekend about a technical directive and the impact on our cars...