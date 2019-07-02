Ferrari insist stewards are wrong to uphold Max Verstappen's victory

Ferrari ruled out appealing Max Verstappen's Austrian Grand Prix victory on Sunday, after it was upheld by a post-race enquiry, even if they again felt Formula One stewards had made the wrong decision.

The result of the race was confirmed some three hours after the finish, as stewards reviewed the Red Bull driver's wheel-banging move on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc two laps from the finish.

"We still believe that this is a wrong decision, that's our own opinion," said team principal Mattia Binotto, after the outcome was announced.

"We believe that Charles leaves the entire space, he had no fault, a collision has happened and he has been pushed and forced off the track. They (the stewards) are the judge, we need to respect that."

RELIEVED

Verstappen was relieved by the outcome, but stood by what he said after the race.

The 21-year-old Dutchman said: "It's been a stressful few hours, but this is the right decision for me and for the sport.

"He would have done the same thing in my place - it's just racing."

Sunday's race was the third time this season Ferrari missed out on victory after leading from pole.

In March, an engine issue cost Leclerc victory in Bahrain.

Three weeks ago in Canada, Sebastian Vettel was handed a five-second penalty after going off and returning to the track in an unsafe fashion while leading.

In that case, Vettel finished first but was demoted to second, and Ferrari failed to secure a review of the stewards' decision.

Amid Ferrari's protests about the stewards' call on Sunday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner insists that the right decision was made, saying: "It was hard racing, fair racing, it's what F1 should be."

Horner also hailed Verstappen's victory as his best yet.

The Dutchman had lined up alongside Leclerc on the front row, but started slow and slipped seven places down the order.

He fought back through the field, first picking off Vettel, then the Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and finally race leader Leclerc with the wheel-banging move.

"This race was won the hard way," Horner said. "We had to pass three of the four main opposition. Max did that today.

"To win here in Austria, Red Bull car... in the style and manner he did was the perfect day for us. Tastes even better than last year."

When it was put to him that in Verstappen, long regarded as a champion-in-waiting, Red Bull had the best driver on a grid that includes five-time world champion Hamilton, Horner replied: "I have thought that for a little while."

- REUTERS