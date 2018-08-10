Off-field woes over, says Magpies captain Lascelles

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles said the team are fully focused on tomorrow's English Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that their off-field issues had been put to bed.

Earlier in the week, British media reported that Newcastle players were unhappy with the bonus scheme for the new season proposed by the club.

The Magpies squad did not speak to journalists after pre-season defeats by Augsburg and Braga.

They also declined to take part in filming duties for broadcasters including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

While Lascelles refused to discuss the issue, he said the team were looking forward to delivering positive results on the pitch.

"We've managed to sort the off-field stuff. Now that's out of the way, we don't have any reason why we can't go out and put on a good performance," he told the club's website.

Lascelles was pleased with Newcastle's close-season transfer business and hailed the arrival of striker Salomon Rondon. He has joined on a season-long loan deal from West Bromwich Albion, who have dropped into the second-tier Championship.

"Rondon's a very good signing - a very powerful player, fast, strong," he added.

"I didn't play against West Brom away but when we played them at home, in terms of physicality, he's probably one of the toughest strikers I've played against.

"We've made some good signings and I think it won't take long for us to gel together and carry on with the same team chemistry that we had last year."