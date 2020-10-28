Football

Fifa chief Infantino has coronavirus

Oct 28, 2020 06:00 am

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has contracted Covid-19, the world's governing body announced yesterday.

The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," Fifa said.

"Fifa sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino's last public appearances was at Fifa's Compliance Summit which ended on Oct 16 when all attendees were present via video.

Cases, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 in Fifa's base, Switzerland, have doubled from one week to the next throughout October.

The country's government is expected to decide today on new measures to control the spread of the virus.

The spread of the illness has cast doubt over tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) potential meeting between Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the Champions League, after the Juve attacker tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. - AFP

