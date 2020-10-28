Fifa chief Infantino has coronavirus

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has contracted Covid-19, the world's governing body announced yesterday.

The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," Fifa said.

"Fifa sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino's last public appearances was at Fifa's Compliance Summit which ended on Oct 16 when all attendees were present via video.

Cases, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 in Fifa's base, Switzerland, have doubled from one week to the next throughout October.

The country's government is expected to decide today on new measures to control the spread of the virus.