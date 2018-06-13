Fifa to decide on 2026 World Cup hosts today

Fifa members will decide today whether the 2026 World Cup should be played in North America or return to Africa for just the second time, in Morocco.

The choice is clear - between a slick bid based on gleaming stadiums in the United States, Mexico and Canada or an ambitious attempt from Morocco based on as-yet largely unbuilt facilities.

On the eve of this year's World Cup in Russia, 207 Fifa member nations will cast their vote in a congress.

Morocco's bid for 2026 was cleared to advance to the run-off vote earlier this month, despite a Fifa evaluation report which classified the north African nation's stadia, accommodation and transport as "high risk".

The report left the US-Canada-Mexico bid as the clear front-runner after giving it a rating of four out of a possible five.