Fifa set to take over African football
An announcement that Fifa will assume control over African football is expected today in the wake of corruption scandals consuming the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The CAF executive committee decided on Wednesday that Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura would be parachuted in as "Fifa High Commissioner for Africa", according to sources.
Samoura is to lead a team that will conduct "a root-and-branch review of governance of the confederation, oversee operational management of the organisation, and recommend where needed a series of reform efforts", the document read. - REUTERS
Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente joins Atletico
Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal for defensive midfielder Marcos Llorente from rivals Real Madrid, the BBC reported.
The 24-year-old will move over the divide for a fee of 40 million euros (S$61m), pending a medical.
Llorente made his senior Real debut in 2015, before a season loan at Alaves. The Spaniard, a 2018 Champions League winner, has scored twice in 39 games for Real's first team, including 16 appearances last season.
The signing of Llorente is seen as a replacement for Rodri, who has been strongly linked with a move to English club Manchester City.
Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over death of Emiliano Sala
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala, British police confirmed on Wednesday.
The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on Jan 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.
"As a result of our enquiries, we have arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation," a police statement read. - AFP
