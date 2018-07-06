Fifa 'strongly rebukes' Maradona
Fifa says it "strongly rebukes" Argentina great Diego Maradona's comments that England's win over Colombia was a robbery and that referee Mark Geiger was not up to the task.
"Following comments made by Diego Armando Maradona... Fifa strongly rebukes the criticism of the performance of the match officials which it considers to have been positive in a tough and highly emotional match," Fifa said.
"It also considers the additional comments and insinuations made as being entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded." - REUTERS
