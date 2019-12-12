Fifa to take legal action to recover $2.75m from Michel Platini

Fifa will take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs (S$2.75 million) he received during Sepp Blatter's reign at world football's governing body.

Fifa banned Platini, its then vice-president, in 2015 over the payment he received, sparking years of bitter recriminations from the Frenchman and a falling out with his former ally Blatter.

In a document seen by AFP yesterday, Fifa said it would take action "to recover the money illegally paid by the former President of Fifa to the former Vice President of Fifa".

Platini declined to comment but his lawyer, Vincent Solari, called the development "harassment" of his client.

Fifa said it planned to sue Blatter at the same time and would be seeking "disciplinary fines and costs... both ordered but not paid".