Fifa, Uefa heads to run unopposed

Feb 07, 2019 06:00 am

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will not face a challenger in June's elections to be the head of world football's governing body, the organisation said yesterday.

Infantino, the former Uefa general secretary who was elected in February, 2016, replacing the banned Sepp Blatter, beat Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain in the final round of that election after Jordan's Prince Ali Al Hussein and Frenchman Jerome Champagne had been eliminated.

Meanwhile, Uefa will hold its own elections today at its congress in Rome where incumbent, Slovenian lawyer, Aleksander Ceferin is unopposed. - REUTERS

