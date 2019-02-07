Fifa, Uefa heads to run unopposed

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will not face a challenger in June's elections to be the head of world football's governing body, the organisation said yesterday.

Infantino, the former Uefa general secretary who was elected in February, 2016, replacing the banned Sepp Blatter, beat Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain in the final round of that election after Jordan's Prince Ali Al Hussein and Frenchman Jerome Champagne had been eliminated.