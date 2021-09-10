Fifa’s biennial World Cup plan continues to divide fraternity

Fifa's plan to hold the World Cup every two years has received a "very positive response", Arsene Wenger, the man fronting the proposals, said yesterday, even as more parties voiced their opposition.

The former Arsenal manager is Fifa's head of Global Football Development and has been pushing the idea for several weeks before holding a consultation with around 80 former players and coaches in Doha, Qatar, this week.

Former Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo appeared on a virtual press conference with Wenger and expressed his support for the idea, with ex-Australia international Tim Cahill and former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel also backing the process.

Schmeichel said that none of the players who had attended the discussion had opposed the idea of a two-year cycle. The current gap is four years.

"Overall, I think I have got a very positive response, but this decision is a democratic decision and will be made certainly by the 211 countries who are affiliated to Fifa ," said Wenger.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino promised "decisions by the end of the year", as the existing international match calendar ends in 2024.

He promised to cut out what he called "too many meaningless matches", as it was tough for players to keep travelling for international duty, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifa's biennial World Cup plan has found support among the African Football Confederation and some Asian countries.

But it has been opposed by European confederation Uefa and several other bodies.

World Leagues Forum, which represents the main domestic club competitions, said in a statement: "The World Cup... is a unique sporting event.

"Fifa's leadership cannot be able to turn something exceptional into a commonplace event purely to serve their short-term interests."

European Leagues, whose board of directors included members from La Liga, the English Premier League, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, has also opposed the proposal.

"The Leagues will work together with the other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies to take unilateral decisions that will harm domestic football," it said in a statement yesterday.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has warned of a potential European boycott if the biennial World Cup goes ahead.

"We can decide not to play in it," Ceferin told The Times newspaper. "As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that."

He added that a biennial World Cup will clash with the women's World Cup and the Olympic football tournament.

Not surprisingly, the plan has been met coldly by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.