Fifpro says season must be completed when possible

The global players' union Fifpro has said the completion of the current season must be the priority when football is finally able to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport is at a standstill around the world, with most domestic leagues halted and Euro 2020 and Copa America pushed back until next year, and it is not clear when the game will be able to resume.

Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said failing to complete the current season was not an option at the moment.

"Everyone in football will lose out if that happens," he told reporters in a conference call.

"I don't think it's responsible to make that consideration at the moment.

"If we have any chance of finishing the season, we have to do so because the impact for players and everyone else in the game will be great if we don't."

There have been some suggestions that the current season could extend to August or September, with the subsequent campaign beginning later. However, some clubs have lobbied for the current season should be scrapped.